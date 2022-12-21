Karnataka ups its guard against possible new variant, to screen International passengers at B'luru airport

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Amid a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, Karnataka has announced stricter regulations in the state once again.

Addressing the media, Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport. He, however, did not specify from which date the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. "We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there," Sudhakar said.

The Minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, especially in China. He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued. The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per Union Health Ministry's guidelines. "Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage," Sudhakar told reporters here.

Concerning, but chance of rise in cases in India unlikely: Experts on China's Covid surge

"A high level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss next course of action," he added. The state has achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination, but a lot of people are yet to take precaution jab. ''All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it,'' Sudhakar said in an appeal to people. "We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of COVID-19 in view of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and United States, Union Health Minister noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

Wear masks in crowded places, government advises as Covid cases spike in China

Underlying and reiterating that COVID is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance. He urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against COVID.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 17:12 [IST]