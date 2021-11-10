Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline extended: Check date and time

K'taka CM Bommai govt completes 100 days in offices; says satisfied with taking administration in right direct

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry deadline has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier scheduled to end on November 8, the deadline has now been extended to November 11. "Option entry for eligible candidates of UGCET 2021 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy courses) has been extended till November 11 (8 pm)," said a statement.

In order to register for the KCET web option entry, candidates will have to use their KCET hall ticket numbers and dates of births. Any number of options can be exercised. The KCET options allowed to be entered are the discipline in which he/she is eligible. To avail the Karnataka 2021 UGCET Option Entry visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

