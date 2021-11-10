YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline extended: Check date and time

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 10: The Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry deadline has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    Karnataka UGCET 2021 Option Entry Deadline extended: Check date and time

    Earlier scheduled to end on November 8, the deadline has now been extended to November 11. "Option entry for eligible candidates of UGCET 2021 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy courses) has been extended till November 11 (8 pm)," said a statement.

    In order to register for the KCET web option entry, candidates will have to use their KCET hall ticket numbers and dates of births. Any number of options can be exercised. The KCET options allowed to be entered are the discipline in which he/she is eligible. To avail the Karnataka 2021 UGCET Option Entry visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X