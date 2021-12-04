Karnataka tracks 10 persons as one Omicron patients escaped

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 04: One of the two men found positive for Omicron in Karnataka managed to escape after taking a COVID-19 negative certificate from a private lab. The state is trying to track down ten more people who reportedly went missing from the airport.

Revenue minister of the state, R Ashok said that all the 10 persons who went missing should be traced and tested. He also said that travellers will not be allowed to leave the airport until their report comes out. All will be tested because one of them tested positive for the Omicron strain, he said.

He also said that a complaint had been lodged with the police and now they will see what went wrong at the Shangri-La hotel from where the person escaped.

Karnataka's health minister, Dr. K Sudhakar has urged people not to switch off their mobile phones as foreign nationals went missing. He aid that while the police are efficient enough to track these people, this is not the right thing to do.

"But my appeal is that no one should switch off their mobiles and go untraceable. It is not the right way. They should behave responsibly," Sudhakar said.

The problem of missing passengers has been reported in Uttar Pradesh as well. It was found that some foreign nationals had given a wrong number to the administration.

In Chandigarh strict action was initiated after a woman broke home quarantine and visited a 5 star hotel. India has so far reported two cases of the Omicron strain. One case was that of a South African national who flew to Dubai after testing negative within days of testing positive.

The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the first case of Omicron as the South African national had travelled to Dubai within a week after testing positive. Reports said that he tested negative at a private lab, which is now under the scanner of the government. However all his contacts had tested negative.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:18 [IST]