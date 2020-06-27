Karnataka: Student appearing for SSLC exam tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, June 27: A student appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student was writing the Mathematics exam at Arkalgud centre in Hassan district on Saturday, despite being tested for the virus.

He had recovered from dengue recently and had sent the swab for testing after developing an Influenza-like illness a couple of days back and later tested positive for the virus.

Over 8 lakh students are appearing for the exam.

Karnataka's Covid-19 count on Friday crossed the 11,000-mark as 445 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours until 5 pm.

144 of 445 new cases were reported in Bengaluru, which has lately seen a sharp surge in virus cases, indicating the possibility of community transmission.

In the last week, Bengaluru has reported 953 cases and its tally approaching the 2,000-mark ever since it reported the first positive case on 8 March.

However, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out another lockdown in Bengaluru fearing that it would further cripple the economic uncertainty in the state.

Karnataka is projected to have 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases by mid-August.