  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Speakers plans to ban private TV channels from covering session

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 09: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday announced a ban on live streaming of assembly proceedings by TV news channels.

    However, private news channels can link themselves to Doordarshan if they wish to show happenings inside the House.

    Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
    Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

    "Don't call it restriction. On an experimental basis, Speaker (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) is making arrangements to provide link to everyone (news channels) through Doordarshan. It will start from tomorrow," Vishalakshi told PTI.

    "Media can still take the soundbytes," she added.

    JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that such a move was recommended by the police department when he was the chief minister. Police department had recommended not to allow private news channels to cover the proceedings of the assembly but I did not agree," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

    Conspiracy being hatched to unseat Yediyurappa, alleges rebel BJP MLA Yatnal

    The congress described the move as a "shameful act." "..While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media.. @BSYBJP had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of press. When in power media has been barred from streaming the assembly session, such a shameful act," the Karnataka unit of the congress tweeted.

    But why the government has taken such a move? There is no clarity. However, it may be recalled that Laxman Savadi, one of the deputy chief minister of BJP led Karnataka government is infamous for being caught watching porn at work.

    Laxman Savadi, then a BJP minister, was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone during Assembly proceedings in 2012. C.C. Patil and Minister for Ports and Environment Krishna Palemar were also part of the act.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue