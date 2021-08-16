YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 9-10 from Aug 23

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Amid the threat of a probable third wave, the Karnataka government has allowed half-day classes for standard 9-10 to start in districts with less than a 2% positivity rate.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The rules will be applicable for the govt/aided/un-aided schools, as per the Technical Advisory Committee.

    Public Instructions Department, in a statement said that the Classes will start from 23 Aug (10 am-1.30 pm on weekdays, Sat 10 am-12.50 pm).

    "In the districts where positivity rate is above 2 per cent, it's instructed to conduct classes (std 1-10) in alternative ways," the order reads.

    "To maintain physical distancing, as per the availability of number of classrooms and teachers in the schools, it's instructed to conduct classes by making a group of 15-20 students (for 9 and 10 std) in each group," it further adds.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 22:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X