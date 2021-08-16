Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 9-10 from Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 16: Amid the threat of a probable third wave, the Karnataka government has allowed half-day classes for standard 9-10 to start in districts with less than a 2% positivity rate.

The rules will be applicable for the govt/aided/un-aided schools, as per the Technical Advisory Committee.

Public Instructions Department, in a statement said that the Classes will start from 23 Aug (10 am-1.30 pm on weekdays, Sat 10 am-12.50 pm).

"In the districts where positivity rate is above 2 per cent, it's instructed to conduct classes (std 1-10) in alternative ways," the order reads.

"To maintain physical distancing, as per the availability of number of classrooms and teachers in the schools, it's instructed to conduct classes by making a group of 15-20 students (for 9 and 10 std) in each group," it further adds.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 22:02 [IST]