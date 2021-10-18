Karnataka school reopening date for 1-5th std revealed: When will offline classes begin for primary kids?

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The Karnataka government has given permission to the reopening of classes from 1st standard to 5th standard from October 25. However, the school management should strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

The current COVID 19 situation in the State was reviewed by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee on Monday. "TAC after considering consistent decline in number of daily COVID 19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases, have recommended opening up of more activities in the State," the press release from the government read.

However, the parents, who want to send their children to offline classes, should mandatorily give consent letter before sending their kids to school.

The school management should ensure that the classes are run with 50 percent capacity and conduct screening of coronavirus symptoms before letting the child enter the class.

"There shall be screening for COVID 19 symptoms on entry, 50% of the capacity in a class room, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of one meter minimum as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit. The class rooms and rest rooms will be disinfected daily using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution.

Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID 19 vaccination will be allowed in classes 1 to 5 standard. There shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age. The operational guidelines on re-

'opening of classes 1 to 5 will be issued by the Department of Primary and

Secondary Education."

It may be recalled that the schools for the classes 8th t0 12th standards had started from 6 September after allowing the physical classes for 9th to 12 standards in the last week of August.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 18:44 [IST]