Karnataka rumblings: DK’s ambition, HDK’s kingpin theory, but BJP will wait and watch

Bengaluru, Sep 14: As the rumblings within the Karnataka coalition continue, there is a likelihood that the much spoken about Cabinet expansion may be put off. With many within the Congress raising a banner of revolt the party may not go in for this exercise immediately as it would dishearten many aspirants.

The bone of contention this time has been the revolt raised by the Jarkiholi brothers. They have alleged that strongman, D K Shivakumar has been interfering in their stronghold of Belagavi.

However this issue has now blown out of proportion for the Congress with Shivakumar being called for a closed door meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwar and Congress state chief, Dinesh Gundu Rao. Both are said to have advised Shivakumar to bury the hatchet and patch things up with the Jarkiholi brothers. Post the meeting Shivakumar said that Jariholi is his best friend and he would meet him soon and talk.

Even as Parameshwar tried to play down the matter, Ramesh Jarkiholi has been upping the ante. He is believed to have demanded that Satish Jarkiholi be made either the KPCC chief or deputy chief minister. The high command is unlikely to give into both these demands.

While on one hand Parameshwar said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition is stable, on the other Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that there were some kingpins who were trying to bring down the government.

He said that money was being amassed to topple the government and also added that he would take the legal recourse to save his government. He said what the BJP does is not his concern. I know money is being offered to legislators.

Meanwhile the BJP Karnataka has been advised by the party top brass to adopt a wait and watch policy. Party president Amit Shah is against any meddling by his party in Karnataka as of now. The BJP feels that this coalition would run its course by 2019, following which it would automatically collapse. The BJP has advised its leader to wait and watch and then make the next move once the government collapses.