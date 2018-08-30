Karnataka: Congress-JDS coalition completes 100 days, HDK meets Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Amid Siddaramaiah's claims of becoming Chief Minister for another term, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition Karnataka government completed 100 days on Thursday. Kumaraswamy thanked coalition partners for their support on the occasion.

Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Kumaraswamy Our government is completing 100 days today. Our vision is to have an all-inclusive growth, balancing the overall development of both the urban and rural areas of the state, ushering in progress to all sectors and sections of people."

"The coalition government is committed to its vision of 'Samagra Karnataka - Samrudha Karnataka'. We have envisioned projects and policies to achieve this."

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy met with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Asked whether he complained to Rahul Gandhi about Siddaramaiah, he said, "No no. It was a cordial visit. I had just come to meet him (Rahul Gandhi) on 100 days of our government."

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, chairman of the coordination committee, on Friday said if people's blessings are with him, he will have another stint as CM, though he refrained from indicating when it would be. Siddaramaiah claimed all his political opponents united to ensure he didn't become the CM after the May assembly polls. "But there's a kaal chakra (wheel of time). Those who are on top will have to come down and those below will go up," he added.

Kumaraswamy with D K Shivakumar JD(S) Leader H D Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (2018-05-19) PTI file photo Kumaraswamy with Rahul Gandhi JD(S) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi. (2018-05-21) PTI file photo Kumaraswamy swearing-in as chief minister Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, in Bengaluru. (2018-05-24 ) PTI file photo Meeting with the farmer Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara before a meeting with the farmers on the issue of loan waiver, in Bengaluru. (2018-05-30) PTI file photo Kumaraswamy's maiden budget Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with his ministers arrive to present the Congress-JDS coalition government's maiden budget, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. 2018-07-05

PTI file photo