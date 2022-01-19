Apartments with over 3 Covid cases to be ‘containment zones’ for 7 days: Check BBMP's full guidelines

Karnataka reports 41,457 new Covid cases; 25,595 from Bengaluru alone

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 41,457 fresh COVID-19 infections and 20 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities in the state to 32,88,700 and 38,465 respectively, the health department said.

Among the 41,000 cases, Bangalore alone has reported 25,595 cases. The state's test positivity rate now stands at 22.3%. The state has also reported 8,353 discharges in 24 hours.

The state had reported 27,156 cases and 14 deaths in the state on Monday. The state had reported 34,047 cases and 13 deaths in the state on Sunday.

With the decline in cases compared to Sunday, the test positivity rate too dropped from 19.29 per cent to 12.45 per cent. The case fatality rate was 0.05 per cent.

In its daily bulletin, the department said 8,353 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,99,825. The active cases stood at 2,50,381.

A total of 1,85,872 samples were tested in the state. There were 2,16,816 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.17 crore, the department said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:42 [IST]