Karnataka relaxes Covid curbs further: Theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools to function at full capac

Karnataka hijab row: No one should come to school for practicing their religion, says Home Minister

Karnataka relaxes Covid curbs: Theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools to function at full capacity

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Feb 4: The Karnataka government on Friday further relaxed Covid-19 curbs in the state by allowing theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools to operate at full capacity.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired the meeting which had the participation of Health Minister, senior officials and technical advisory committee representatives.

"Certain curbs like- theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools among others to operate with 50 per cent capacity had continued. At today's meeting, it has been decided to relax these curbs by following certain precautionary measures," news agency PTI quotes Health Minister K Sudhakar as saying.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the decision has been taken after considering the current Covid situation and the rate of hospitalisation which was 5-6 per cent in January, coming down to 2 per cent.

"Theatres and film industry had faced losses due to Covid, so aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for them to carry on with their activities and for the benefit of the people, it has been decided that theatres can operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from tomorrow itself. Similarly gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools can also operate with full capacity," he added.

The minister further said that the state will announce certain precautionary measures which will be released in the form of a guidelines. People going to cinema halls should wear masks compulsorily and food items will not be allowed inside the cinema hall, he said.

Further two dose vaccination is mandatory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools. "Authorities, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials will keep check on the implementation, and will take necessary action in case of any violation."

The state government had done away with many Covid curbs recently ncluding revoking the daily night curfew and 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries, and allowing schools to resume physical classes in Bengaluru after the decline in Covid cases.ysical classes in Bengaluru.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 17:26 [IST]