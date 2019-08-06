Karnataka rains: Schools closed, Red alert sounded across Dakshina Kannada

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Aug 06: Incessant rain continued to lash parts of northern Karnataka disrupting bus and train services.

There is a flood-like situation in northern parts of Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.

In wake of rainfall, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges here on Tuesday.The schools and colleges will remain close in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara areas of Malnad region.

Red alert across Mysuru

The IMD has issued orange and red alerts across the district until August 10. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Kodagu on Tuesday following heavy rains.

Rail, road traffic affected

Due to heavy rains, 32 houses partially damaged in Hubbali urban taluka. KSRTC cancelled all its Mumbai, Pune and Shirdi-bound bus services.