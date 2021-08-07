Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio:

Karnataka Cabinet: Full list of new ministers and those who were excluded

Bengaluru, Aug 07: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet.

The cabinet expansion exercise was seen as the first challenge before the new Chief Minister, Bommai, who has tried to play safe, as he has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.

Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers Portfolio Basavaraj Bommai Finance, cabinet affairs, Bengaluru development and all un-allocated portfolios KS Eshwarappa Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Development R Ashoka Revenue (except Muzarai) B Sriramulu Transport & ST Welfare Govinda Karajol Major and Medium Irrigation V Somanna Housing, Infrastructure Development Umesh Katti Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Angara S Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport JC Madhu Swamy Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Araga Jnanendra Home department (Excluding Intelligence) Dr Ashwath Narayan CN Higher education, IT&BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development CC Patil Public Works Department Anand Singh Ecology and Environment, Tourism Kota Srinivas Poojari Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare Prabhu Chauhan Animal Husbandry Murugesh Nirani Large and Medium Industries Shivaram Hebbar Labour ST Somashekar Co-operation BC Patil Agriculture Byrathi Basavaraj Urban Development Dr K Sudhakar Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education K Gopalaiah Excise from Finance Department Shashikala Jolle Muzarayi, Haj and Waqf MTB Nagaraju Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries KC Narayana Gowda Seri Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports BC Nagesh Primary and Secondary Education, Sakala V Sunil Kumar Energy, Kannada and Culture Halappa Achar Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment Shankar Patil Munanakoppa/td> Handloom and Textile Department from Commerce and Industries, Sugarcane Development Munirathna Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department