YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 07: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet.

    Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio

    The cabinet expansion exercise was seen as the first challenge before the new Chief Minister, Bommai, who has tried to play safe, as he has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.

    Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio:

    Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers Portfolio
    Basavaraj Bommai Finance, cabinet affairs, Bengaluru development and all un-allocated portfolios
    KS Eshwarappa Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Development
    R Ashoka Revenue (except Muzarai)
    B Sriramulu Transport & ST Welfare
    Govinda Karajol Major and Medium Irrigation
    V Somanna Housing, Infrastructure Development
    Umesh Katti Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs
    Angara S Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport
    JC Madhu Swamy Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation
    Araga Jnanendra Home department (Excluding Intelligence)
    Dr Ashwath Narayan CN Higher education, IT&BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development
    CC Patil Public Works Department
    Anand Singh Ecology and Environment, Tourism
    Kota Srinivas Poojari Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare
    Prabhu Chauhan Animal Husbandry
    Murugesh Nirani Large and Medium Industries
    Shivaram Hebbar Labour
    ST Somashekar Co-operation
    BC Patil Agriculture
    Byrathi Basavaraj Urban Development
    Dr K Sudhakar Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education
    K Gopalaiah Excise from Finance Department
    Shashikala Jolle Muzarayi, Haj and Waqf
    MTB Nagaraju Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries
    KC Narayana Gowda Seri Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports
    BC Nagesh Primary and Secondary Education, Sakala
    V Sunil Kumar Energy, Kannada and Culture
    Halappa Achar Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment
    Shankar Patil Munanakoppa/td> Handloom and Textile Department from Commerce and Industries, Sugarcane Development
    Munirathna Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department

    More KARNATAKA CABINET PORTFOLIOS News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka cabinet portfolios karnataka government

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X