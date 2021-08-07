For Quick Alerts
Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio
India
Bengaluru, Aug 07: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet.
The cabinet expansion exercise was seen as the first challenge before the new Chief Minister, Bommai, who has tried to play safe, as he has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.
Karnataka new cabinet ministers list with portfolio:
|Karnataka New Cabinet Ministers
|Portfolio
|Basavaraj Bommai
|Finance, cabinet affairs, Bengaluru development and all un-allocated portfolios
|KS Eshwarappa
|Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Development
|R Ashoka
|Revenue (except Muzarai)
|B Sriramulu
|Transport & ST Welfare
|Govinda Karajol
|Major and Medium Irrigation
|V Somanna
|Housing, Infrastructure Development
|Umesh Katti
|Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs
|Angara S
|Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport
|JC Madhu Swamy
|Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation
|Araga Jnanendra
|Home department (Excluding Intelligence)
|Dr Ashwath Narayan CN
|Higher education, IT&BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development
|CC Patil
|Public Works Department
|Anand Singh
|Ecology and Environment, Tourism
|Kota Srinivas Poojari
|Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare
|Prabhu Chauhan
|Animal Husbandry
|Murugesh Nirani
|Large and Medium Industries
|Shivaram Hebbar
|Labour
|ST Somashekar
|Co-operation
|BC Patil
|Agriculture
|Byrathi Basavaraj
|Urban Development
|Dr K Sudhakar
|Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education
|K Gopalaiah
|Excise from Finance Department
|Shashikala Jolle
|Muzarayi, Haj and Waqf
|MTB Nagaraju
|Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries
|KC Narayana Gowda
|Seri Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports
|BC Nagesh
|Primary and Secondary Education, Sakala
|V Sunil Kumar
|Energy, Kannada and Culture
|Halappa Achar
|Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment
|Shankar Patil Munanakoppa/td>
|Handloom and Textile Department from Commerce and Industries, Sugarcane Development
|Munirathna
|Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department