Karnataka: Namma Metro to extend train timings from July 1; To introduce token system

Bengaluru, June 30: In a major relief for commuters who do not have smart cards, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to reintroduce the token system from July 1. It can be seen that the BMRCL has been allowing only smart card holders to travel in Namma Metro after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

But, there has been a demand from passengers to re-introduce the token system. The BMRCL has also decided to run Namma Metro services even during non-peak hours.

From July 1, services will be available from 7 am to 6 pm The trains will be operated in a frequency of 5 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. It also said that there will be no service on weekends.

In a release, the BMRCL said, "BMRCL encourages commuters to use the BMRCL website, Phonepe, PayTM or Namma Metro mobile app for topping up their smart cards. They can also purchase and top-up by using credit or debit cards, UPI payment or by paying cash at any station. Tokens can be purchased by payment in cash or through QR code provided at ticket counters. However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid the spread of COVID-19."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 17:09 [IST]