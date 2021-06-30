COVID-19: Karnataka logs 3,222 new cases, 93 deaths

13-year-old Karnataka boy diagnosed with rare brain disease after recovering from coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jun 30: Karnataka has reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929 respectively, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 14,724 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,19,479.

Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 85,997.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent.

Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,12,746, followed by Mysuru 1,66,207 and Tumakuru 1,14,818.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,44,685, followed by Mysuru 1,59,759 and Tumakuru 1,12,188.

Cumulatively a total of 3,40,98,615 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,670 were tested on Tuesday alone.