Karnataka: Lockdown with some relaxations to continue until Apr 30

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 12: The lockdown in Karnataka would continue until April 30, but some relaxations would be announced.

The agriculture and industrial sectors will be given relaxation, Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said. The government offices would be allowed to work with partial strength. He however added that the Prime Minister would issue detailed guidelines in the next couple of days.

The lockdown for the next two weeks would be different from how it was in the past three weeks and the centre is keeping in mind, the economic activities, especially agriculture, industry and employment of labourers, the CM said.

He also said that the lockdown would be lifted in a graded manner. There is however no clarity on upto what extent the lockdown would be lifted. While in Bengaluru the strict vigil would continue, the CM said that more clarity will be available once the guidelines by the Centre will be announced.