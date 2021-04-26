Karnataka Lockdown: What are the travel rules 2021?

Karnataka weekend curfew comes into effect, to remain in force till Apr 26 morning: Metro to remain shut

Bengaluru, Apr 26: With coronavirus cases spiraling out of control all across the country, Karnataka became the latest state to impose "lockdown-like" curbs across the days on all of the week.

So, what are the travel rules in Karnataka?

The Karnataka government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel through private vehicles.

Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC), private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators (4 wheelers), auto Rickshaw, etc, is not permitted adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, essentials services will be allowed.

People who are eligible for vaccination can move and avail transport system upon showing minimal proof.