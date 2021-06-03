Karnataka Lockdown extended till June 14

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 03: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has extended Lockdown in the state till June 14 to break the COVID-19 chain.

The Karnataka government had earlier extended the statewide lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

As per the earlier order, people were allowed to make purchases of essentials between 6 am and 10 am. Takeaway was be allowed from standalone liquor shops from 6 am to 10 am. Hotels, pubs, restaurants and eateries will remain shut. However, home deliveries are permitted. Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery was allowed.