Karnataka: Resentment in BJP after Yediyurappa announces new list of ministers

Karnataka to receive 20k doses of Covaxin soon; Check venue and timings

Karnataka KPSC FDA Exam 2021 postponed

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 23: The Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponed First Division Assistant (FDA) examination that was scheduled to be held on January 24 due to unavoidable reasons. Reportedly, the question paper has reached to some miscreants.