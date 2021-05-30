For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Karnataka: Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Mandya on charges of cheating a woman
India
Mandya, May 30: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.
"A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told PTI.
Actress Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19
He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said.
Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 14:37 [IST]