    Karnataka: Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Mandya on charges of cheating a woman

    Mandya, May 30: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.

    "A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told PTI.

    He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 14:37 [IST]
    X