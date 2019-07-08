Karnataka: Independent MLA Nagesh resigns, extends support to BJP

Bengaluru, July 08:

Bengaluru, July 08: The crisis in Karnataka does not seem to end. Another MLA, this time an independent has resigned as a minister.

He said that he has tendered his resignation to the council of ministers headed by H D Kumaraswamy. I would like to inform that I withdraw support to this government headed by Kumaraswamy, he also said in his resignation letter.

In a letter to the Governor, he said that he would extend his support to the BJP, if the party is invited to form the government.

This development comes in the wake of nine Congress and three JD(S) MLAs tendering their resignation and later meeting with the Governor.

The independent MLA, H Nagesh headed to Raj Bhavan to put in his papers. This comes in the wake of the Congress holding a key meeting in the city, chaired by Dr. G Parameshwar.

Earlier Congress MP, D K Suresh accused the BJP and said that its leaders were behind the crisis. You can see for yourself what the BJP leaders are doing in the Mumbai hotel. In whose flight were the MLAs carted away to Mumbai, he asked.

We are only trying to save our government. I heard from media reports that independent MLA, Nagesh has offered to resign as a minister. I am not sure and he has not told us this. We will speak with him, Suresh also said while adding that the Congress ministers will resign to pacify or accommodate the rebel MLAs.

Earlier Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G Parameshwar said that if the need be, he too would quit his post.

He told reporters here that he has called for a meeting of all Congress ministers. We are looking at all options. If the need arises, all Congress ministers will resign to accommodate those who are disgruntled, he also said.

We are trying to save the government. If the party tells me, even I am ready to resign, he also said.