    Karnataka was originally known as the state of Mysore, but, underwent a change in its name in 1973. The capital of the state is Bengaluru, which is today the IT hub of the country. Kannada is the popular local language that is spoken in the state. Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum are major cities of Karnataka.

    Karnataka holiday list 2019

    The state attracts people across the country powered by the best weather conditions and employment opportunities. People can enjoy their leisure time during holidays. The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Karnataka in 2019:

    Holiday Day Date
    Sankranti Monday January 14
    Republic Day Saturday January 26
    Maha Shivratri Monday March 04
    Bank Holiday Monday April 01
    Ugadi Saturday April 06
    Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14
    Basava Jayanthi Tuesday April 16
    Mahaveer Jayanthi Wednesday April-17
    Good Friday Friday April-19
    May Day Wednesday May-01
    Idul Fitr Wednesday June-05
    Idul Juha Monday August-12
    Independence Day Thursday August-15
    Ganesh Chaturthi Monday September 02
    Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10
    Mahalaya Sunday September 29
    Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October-02
    Ayudha Pooja Monday October-07
    Dasara Tuesday October-08
    Maharishi Valmiki Birthday Sunday October 13
    Deepavali Sunday October 27
    Kannada Rajyothsava Friday November 01
    Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10
    Naraka Chaturdashi Tuesday November 26
    Christmas Day Wednesday December 25

