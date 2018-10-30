Karnataka holiday list 2019

Karnataka was originally known as the state of Mysore, but, underwent a change in its name in 1973. The capital of the state is Bengaluru, which is today the IT hub of the country. Kannada is the popular local language that is spoken in the state. Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum are major cities of Karnataka.

The state attracts people across the country powered by the best weather conditions and employment opportunities. People can enjoy their leisure time during holidays. The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Karnataka in 2019:

Holiday Day Date Sankranti Monday January 14 Republic Day Saturday January 26 Maha Shivratri Monday March 04 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Ugadi Saturday April 06 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14 Basava Jayanthi Tuesday April 16 Mahaveer Jayanthi Wednesday April-17 Good Friday Friday April-19 May Day Wednesday May-01 Idul Fitr Wednesday June-05 Idul Juha Monday August-12 Independence Day Thursday August-15 Ganesh Chaturthi Monday September 02 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Mahalaya Sunday September 29 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October-02 Ayudha Pooja Monday October-07 Dasara Tuesday October-08 Maharishi Valmiki Birthday Sunday October 13 Deepavali Sunday October 27 Kannada Rajyothsava Friday November 01 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Naraka Chaturdashi Tuesday November 26 Christmas Day Wednesday December 25