    Karnataka hijab row: Two men held for brandishing knives during hijab-saffron shawl protest by students

    Mangaluru, Feb 7: Two persons were arrested on charges of brandishing knives during the hijab-saffron shawl protest by students at Kundapur town in Udupi, police said on Monday.

    Karnataka hijab row: Two men held for brandishing knives during hijab-saffron shawl protest by students

    They were arrested near the government pre-university college on a tip-off that five people arrived at the spot with lethal weapons to create communal tension on Friday, police sources said.

    The accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41), both hailing from Gangolli in Kundapur taluk. Police are on the lookout for three other persons suspected to be involved in the case.

    Majeed is an accused in seven criminal cases while Rajab has one case pending against him at Gangolli police station.

    A case has been registered against them at the Kundapur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the sources said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
    X