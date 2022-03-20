Those who defied court order on hijab will not be allowed for re-exam: Karnataka Govt

How not to mess with cobras: A Karnataka man gets bitten by snake as stunt goes wrong [Viral Video]

Karnataka HC judges who gave Hijab verdict get Y-category security cover; 3 booked for issuing death threats

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 20: Amid arrests over death threats, three Karnataka high court judges who gave the Hijab verdict to get Y-category security cover.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "We've decided to give 'Y' category security to all three judges who gave the Hijab verdict. I have instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha PS thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges."

Three Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionaries have been booked for for allegedly issuing death threats against the Karnataka High Court for its verdict on the Hijab row. The Jamath had recently held a public meeting in the Koripalayam area of Madurai regarding the Karnataka High Court's ruling.

While Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli, S. Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjaur. Both the arrests took place on Saturday night.

The accused are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ).

The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police sources said that several persons have been booked in this connection.

Following the complaint, Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under five sections of the IPC including 153(a),505(1)(c),505(2),506(1) r/w 109 IPC.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that "the prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction" which students could not object to, dismissing the pleas challenging the ban imposed by the state government.