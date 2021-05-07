Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 till 24; All hotels, pubs and bars to stay shut

Karnataka government extends complete lockdown across state till May 24: Check revised guidelines

Bengaluru, May 07: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. Initially, the lockdown was imposed from April 26 to May 12, and has been extended by two more weeks.

As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway. Home delivery services however will continue. As earlier, public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 12 noon.

Only scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws to board flight and trains.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals are prohibited.

No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

It can be seen that the lockdown was first announced by CM Yediyurappa on April 26, in an attempt to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. Karnataka has been reporting almost 50,000 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, with the most number of cases being reported from capital city Bengaluru.