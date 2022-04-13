Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

Karnataka: FIR against Eshwarappa in contractor death case

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused the minister of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Eshwarappa has turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation.

In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

"There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said.

The minister reiterated that he did not know Santosh.

Chief Minister Bommai said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the contractor's death. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice has been sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said.

The opposition Congress demanded the Minister's resignation after the contractor allegedly ended his life in Udupi.