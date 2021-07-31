YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka extends COVID-19 containment measures till August 16; Check latest guidelines

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 31: Amid the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka on Saturday revised containment measures and other restrictions, with the new rules in place till 6 am on August 16.

    In an official statement, the government said, "The guidelines for Covid-19 surveillance, containment and caution, and additional activities permitted will remain in force in the entire state up to 6 am of 16-08-2021."

    basavaraj bommai

    The guidelines imposed till August 2 will now be extended for the next 15 days.

    "We allowed people who had received one dose of vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be mandatory to have both doses of the shot. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing and testing as methods to be brought in force. Around 72% of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

    Government is trying to find excuse to curtail Monsoon Session of Parliament: CongressGovernment is trying to find excuse to curtail Monsoon Session of Parliament: Congress

    As per the new rules, resorts and homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.

    "I reviewed the COVID status of 8 districts today. The last time, waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now cases are more in Kerala again in the last few days. I have instructed District Collectors to take care of it. Medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts, and vaccination has to be stepped up," CM said.

    He said that he has appealed to the Union Health Minister for increase in vaccines supply and make it to 1.5 crores so that the state can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily.

    More LOCKDOWN News  

    Read more about:

    lockdown karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 22:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X