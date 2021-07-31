Karnataka extends COVID-19 containment measures till August 16; Check latest guidelines

Bengaluru, July 31: Amid the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka on Saturday revised containment measures and other restrictions, with the new rules in place till 6 am on August 16.

In an official statement, the government said, "The guidelines for Covid-19 surveillance, containment and caution, and additional activities permitted will remain in force in the entire state up to 6 am of 16-08-2021."

The guidelines imposed till August 2 will now be extended for the next 15 days.

"We allowed people who had received one dose of vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be mandatory to have both doses of the shot. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing and testing as methods to be brought in force. Around 72% of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

As per the new rules, resorts and homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.

"I reviewed the COVID status of 8 districts today. The last time, waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now cases are more in Kerala again in the last few days. I have instructed District Collectors to take care of it. Medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts, and vaccination has to be stepped up," CM said.

He said that he has appealed to the Union Health Minister for increase in vaccines supply and make it to 1.5 crores so that the state can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 22:10 [IST]