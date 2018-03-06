Karnataka elections: Yogi calls Siddaramiah govt ‘anti-Hindu and anti farmers'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday continued his attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka and dubbed it as being "anti-Hindu and anti farmers". Adityanath, addressing the culmination of Jan Suraksha Yatra, said the Congress government had done nothing for the state.

"If North East can get rid of Left forces and Congress, then I think it's time for Karnataka to do the same too. Congress itself has become a problem, they've not done anything for the people here. There is no trace of development or security," he said in a rally at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru.

"For Congress Karnataka is like an ATM. Why are so many farmers committing suicides here? This govt is anti-Hindu & anti farmers. We will also focus on the welfare of farmers. I assure you Karnataka will also become a part of the Congress mukt Bharat," he added.

Adityanath was addressing an event to mark to end of BJP's Jan Suraksha Yatra which began on February 3 and covered districts like South Kannada, North Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga etc. Situated along the Arabian Sea coastline, North Kannada, Udupi,South Kannada and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka have remained centre of religious conflicts and also a hub of several spiritual centres. These districts also have significant chunk of Muslim population and strong presence of RSS and other Hindu outfits.

This would be the third visit of Adityanath to Karnataka ever since he became the UP CM. On November 21, he took part in BJP's parivartan yatra by addressing a rally in Hubli followed by a rally at Bangalore on January 7.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day