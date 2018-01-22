Karnataka elections: Why the battle against K J George is a ‘dharam yudh’ for me

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to throw its hat into the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. It would contest in several constituencies, the party has said.

While it promises to be an interesting battle, the fight against Karnataka's most controversial minister, K J George would be closely watched. The Aam Aadmi Party's Karnataka convenor and national executive member, Prithvi Reddy has decided to take on George in the elections. In this interview with OneIndia, Reddy explains why he wants to take the fight to George.

Why have you decided to fight against George?

The fight against George who is the Minister for Bengaluru Development is a fight about what is right and what is wrong. It is high time that people are given the choice.

Tell us more...

If there was a Lokayukta like Justice Santhosh Hegde, George would have been behind bars by now. This is because he and his associate companies have been under suspect not just for scams, but also in the death of Dy.SP Ganapathy.

Do you think the probe into the death of Ganapathy was fair?

He was the home minister at that time and the investigations were under him. The investigators had to report to him. How could it have been fair?

How has he performed as the Bengaluru development minister?

Barring his own development and that of his companies, the city has not see any development. There is not just inpropertity but confict of interest.

Are you saying George epitomises corruption?

Anyone associated with the powers should not take part in a government tender. Surprisingly in the pod taxi issue, his associates were the only bidders. It is very important for people to understand that corruption is not just about bribery. The larger aspect of corruption is the loot of public resources and George epitomises that.

What is your overall view about the Karnataka Congress?

The people of Karnataka need to realise that our state is being used to support the Congress party and its electoral process across the country. That says it all.

Haven't you decided to take a very tough candidate in George?

For me is not about winning or losing. It about doing the right thing. It is a dharam yudh. It is about exposing communal and corrupt forces in the state. I know in politics, parties have an understanding of not fielding strong candidates against each other. This is an unwritten norm. There can't be friendly matches.

How many constituencies will the AAP contest from?

We will surely cover all Bengaluru constituencies. The important thing is taht the party needs to vouch for the candidates.

I hear that AAP would field someone against Jagadish Shettar?

Yes there will be a candidate against Shettar. He is Santhosh Nargund, an aeronautical engineer.

What is the message you want to send out?

The message we want to send is that we are willing to stand up. It is a fight between the people of karantaka and the traidtional corrupt and communal forces. it is about the common man against these people. We want to ensure that the battle is about principle politics and not personality politics.

Is AAP the BJP's B-team?

If there is one party that has taken the BJP head on then it is the AAP. It is a laughable allegation that you make. As far we are concerned we are just the Aam Aadmi Party.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

