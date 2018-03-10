Karnataka elections: To provide healing touch, BJP to field 16 doctors

In the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, the BJP hopes to provide a healing touch by fielding doctors. The BJP's medical cell convenor, Dr. K M Basavaraj has written to the party leadership to consider fielding 16 doctors in the assembly elections.

Currently, there are 11 physicians who have been elected in the current assembly. They are Dr Sharana Prakash Patil, Dr Ashwath Narayan, Dr Srinivas Murthy, Dr Sudhakar Reddy, Dr Ajay Singh, Dr Jadhav, Dr HC Mahadevappa, Dr AB Malakareddy, Dr. Shivaram Patil, Dr Bhagavan Mukbul and Dr Vishwanath Patil. There are two doctors elected to the legislative council as well.

This is, however, a trend one could witness across all parties in the state. Both the Congress and JD(S) too are considering fielding doctors from various constituencies. The Karnataka polls may witness at least 25 to 30 assembly constituencies with doctors contesting from it.

Among the 16 doctors proposed by the BJP, the name of Dr Sundar B K too is doing the rounds. The medical cell wants Dr Sundar to contest from the Ballari City assembly constituency.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day