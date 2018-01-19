Karnataka elections: Is Siddaramaiah in search of a safe seat?

Is Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in search of a safe seat? Siddaramaiah who won the previous elections from the Varuna constituency may be looking for a safe seat as his political rivals both within his party and outside at looking to get him defeated.

While sources close to the CM have denied this, there is talk that he is looking at Koppal, Badami or Bagalkot to contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

The coming together of several strongmen in Siddaramaiah's stronghold is what has worried the Chief Minister. There is also an intelligence report of the state wing which suggests that the CM may not have it easy in his home constituency.

Read | Karnataka elections: The Dalit factor that none can ignore

Putting up a fight against Siddaramaiah would be G T Deve Gowda of the JD(S) and V Srinivas Prasad of the BJP. To add to his woes, former M P A H Vishwanath of the JD(S) too has declared that he would work to ensure the ouster of Siddaramaiah.

A Chief Ministerial candidate shifting his constituency ahead of the elections never sends a good signal among the voters. It shows that he is shaky. However Chief Ministers shifting to a safe seat is not a new concept and Karnataka has witnessed Ramakrishna Hegde and S M Krishna doing the same. While Hegde shifted from Uttara Kannada to Basavangudi, Krishna had dumped Maddur for Chamrajpet.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day