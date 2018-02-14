Karnataka elections 2018: BJP top brass may sideline Reddy brothers in Ballari city

BJP high command is planning to field a 'clean candidate' to sideline Reddy brothers when they still hold considerable influence in Ballari district in poll-bound Karnataka. After BJP leaders from Ballari-BS Anand Singh and B Nagendra-quit the party, RSS and state BJP General Secretary Santoshji have decided to field Dr. BK Sundar as an alternative to former MLA G Somashekahar Reddy who is out on bail cash-for-bail-case. Also, Dr. BK Sundar has been directed to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls.

Dr. Sundar, who has been consulting BJP state and national leaders, has the support of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. Even anti-Reddy camp has extended support to the new candidate. Sundar has been reaching out to the public through social and cultural events in the district. According to sources, Sushma Swaraj is been in touch with Dr. Sundar's family and vouched for his candidacy for Bellary city assembly constituency.

The party leaders do not want to take chance with G Somashekahr Reddy, the brother G. Janardhan Reddy, who is facing cash-for-bail-case. PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Parliamentary Committee yet to take a final call in this matter.

According to reports, Somashekhar Reddy has already begun work in the constituency after state BJP unit president BS Yeddyurappa has (indirectly)announced his candidature. Ballari Rural Assembly segment is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and is the home constituency of BJP MP B Sriramulu.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

