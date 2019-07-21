  • search
    Karnataka Crisis: JD(S) ready to vacate CM post, DK Shivakumar says

    By Shreya
    Bengaluru, July 21: In a major development, Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has reportedly said that JD (S) was ready to vacate Chief Minister's position for the Congress party to save coalition government.

    DK Shivakumar
    "The Janata Dal Secular has informed that they are ready to sacrifice to save the coalition. JDS has told us that Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara or myself can be the CM They have conveyed this to the Congress High Command as well," he told reporters.

    At least 20 legislators of the coalition, including the 15 rebels, have not attended the ongoing session discussing the confidence motion moved by the chief minister.

    Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the government on the edge.

    In U-turn, Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government. The ruling combine's strength is 117 Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.

    If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
