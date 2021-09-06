YouTube
    Karnataka Corporation Election Results 2021: With 36 seats, BJP gets clear majority in Belagavi civic polls

    Bengaluru, Sep 06: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a clear majority in Belagavi city corporation election result. In what may be considered as a relief for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP has won 36 seats while Congress has 9 and Others have managed to bag 13 seats out of the total 58 seats in Belagavi municipality.

    The results are crucial as it set the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluka Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. The civic body election results is also seen as a big test for new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the party is facing polls for the first time under his leadership.

    Belagavi in North Karnataka has significant population of the dominant Lingayat community. The civil poll results are also the first reflection of voter sentiment in the post-Yediyurappa regime.

    X