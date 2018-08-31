Karnataka: Congress-JDS coordination committee meeting today

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coordination committee meeting to be held in Bengaluru on Friday a day after the coalition government completed 100 days.

According to reports, Congress and JD(S) leaders are likely to discuss cabinet expansion, appointment to boards and corporations. Also, common minimum programme and alliance for LS polls would be discussed.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy yesterday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and urged him to take an early decision on cabinet expansion of the coalition government.

After the meeting Kumaraswamy asserted that the coalition government is "secure" and there are no differences between the ruling allies and strongly criticised the BJP for "creating confusion" among people by constantly questioning the stability of his government. He also said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is secure under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

At present, the cabinet comprises 16 Congress and 10 JD(S) members, including chief minister and deputy chief minister, and as per rule four more can be added, one from JD(S) and three from Congress.

