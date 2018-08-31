  • search

Karnataka: Congress-JDS coordination committee meeting today

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, Aug 31: Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coordination committee meeting to be held in Bengaluru on Friday a day after the coalition government completed 100 days.

    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah
    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former CM Siddaramaiah

    According to reports, Congress and JD(S) leaders are likely to discuss cabinet expansion, appointment to boards and corporations. Also, common minimum programme and alliance for LS polls would be discussed.

    Also Read | Kumaraswamy urges Rahul to give nod for Karnataka cabinet expansion

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy yesterday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and urged him to take an early decision on cabinet expansion of the coalition government.

    After the meeting Kumaraswamy asserted that the coalition government is "secure" and there are no differences between the ruling allies and strongly criticised the BJP for "creating confusion" among people by constantly questioning the stability of his government. He also said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is secure under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

    Also Read | Karnataka: Rumblings in coalition are more about who gets the better pie in 2019

    At present, the cabinet comprises 16 Congress and 10 JD(S) members, including chief minister and deputy chief minister, and as per rule four more can be added, one from JD(S) and three from Congress.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka bjp congress hd kumaraswamy

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue