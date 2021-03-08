YouTube
    Karnataka Budget: CM Yediyurappa presents budget; Congress stages walkout

    Bengaluru, Mar 08: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, one of his toughest, in the post-pandemic era. This was Yediyurappa's eighth budget and third during his present term as chief minister since July 2019.

    Leader of Opposition Siddaramaih along with Congress MLA's boycotted the budget after a few minutes of protest.

    Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

    The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, spared citizens by not announcing any new taxation in the budget.

    In the budget 2021-22 Budget, no taxes including Karnataka State Tax on Petrol and Diesel has been increased, in a bid to relieve burden on the people who are already facing hardship due to increase in fuel prices.

    "Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka. This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation," the CM had said.

    According to a government official, hopes are pinned on the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people''s willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months. Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore.

