Karnataka CM and ministers new proposed salary and allowance details - All You Need To Know

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka legislatures and ministers will soon get a pay hike as Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed bills enhancing salaries and allowances of Chief Minister, Ministers and legislators despite protests by Congress MLAs, demanding the sacking of Minister K S Eshwarappa over his statement on the national flag.



Amidst the din, the House passed the two bills- The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The hikes will result in a recurring, additional expenditure of approximately Rs 92.4 crore per annum. The bill on Ministers salaries and allowances proposes to increase the salary of the Chief Minister from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per month, salary of Ministers from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000, and sumptuary allowance for both will be increased from Rs three lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh per annum.

It also proposes to increase the house rent allowance of Ministers from Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 1.20 lakh, while allowance for maintenance and upkeep of residence and layout and maintenance of gardens has been increased from Rs 20,000 per month to Rs 30,000.

Basic Salary Old Salary Proposed Salary MLAs and MLCs Rs 25,000 Rs 40,000 Chief Minister Rs 50,000 Rs 75,000 Ministers Rs 40,000 Rs 60,000 Speaker and Chairman Rs 50,000 Rs 75,000 Leader of Opposition Rs 40,000 Rs 60,000 Allowances House rent for ministers Rs 80,000 Rs 1.2 lakh House maintenance allowance Rs 20,000 Rs 30,000 Ministers fuel allowance 1,000 litres Rs 2,000 litres sumptuary allowance Rs 3 lakh Rs 4.5 lakh travel allowance Rs 2,000 (per day) Rs 2,500 Road mileage allowance Rs 25 per km Rs 30 per km

Also, their petrol expenses to be paid by the government has been increased from one thousand to two thousand litres. The Ministers' tour allowance per day has been hiked to Rs 2,500 per day.

Meanwhile, the bill on Legislature salaries, pensions and allowances, proposes to increase the monthly salary of the Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council chairperson from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, while the monthly salary of the Leaders of the Opposition has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. It also proposes to enhance the salary of MLAs and MLCs from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

Sumptuary allowance for Speaker and the Council chairperson will go up from Rs three lakh to Rs four lakh per annum. All MLAs and MLCs will get Rs 60,000 every month as constituency travelling allowance, and they will also get a pension of Rs 50,000 per month.

The bill also proposes salary and allowances of government and opposition Chief Whips. Placing the bill for the consideration of the House, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, "from 2015 the salaries and allowances of Chief Minister, Ministers, Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Speaker, Deputy Speaker were not revised, diesel and petrol rate have exponentially increased, medical allowance is low and house rent has increased. Considering all this, we have decided to increase the half of the existing amount in all these scales."

He said, "In the same way salary, allowance and TA/DA of legislators have also not been increased since 2015, keeping it in mind, we have brought the bill to increase it. Also we have introduced a provision in the bill to increase salary and allowances once in five years based on the cost of index like in the central government bill. So we need not introduce a bill to increase." PTI