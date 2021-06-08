Karnataka CET Exam 2021 dates announced, to be held on August 28, 29

YouTube
    Bengaluru, June 08: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

    "The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

    The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day.

    Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

    Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
