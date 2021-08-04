Karnataka Cabinet: Full list of new ministers and those who were excluded

Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 04: The new council of ministers led by Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai took oath at the Raj Bhavan today. Bommai was appointed CM after B S Yediyurappa resigned from the post.

In all 29 ministers including the CM took oath today. While several new faces were included many others were dropped from the council of ministers.

Those who did not make the cut include Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, R Shankar, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and Laxman Savadi.

In all today 29 ministers took oath of which 7 are from the OBC category, 3 from SC, 1 from ST, 7 Vokkaliga and 8 from the Lingayat community. 1 woman minister was also sworn in today at the Raj Bhavan.

Following the announcement there have been protests in several parts of the state. MLA Anand Mamani who was the deputy speaker during B S Yediyurappa's term has threatened to resign if not made a minister.

R Shankar who too was not included said that it is an unfair decision. The BJP came to power because of us and I was promised a Cabinet berth he said.

When Yediyurappa was the CM, he had three deputy CMs under him. However this time around the party has decided to do away with deputy CMs. Hours before the swearing in ceremony Bommai had made it clear that he would have no deputies.

New council of ministers:

Govinda Karajol

KS Eshwarappa

R Ashok

Dr Ashwath Narayana

B Sriramulu

V Somanna

J C Madhuswamy

C C Patil

Prabhu Chavan

Anand Singh

K Gopalaiyya

Byrathi Basavaraj

ST Somasekhara

B C Patil

K Sudhakar

K C Narayana Gowda

Sivarama Hebbar

Umesh Katti

S Angara

Murugesh Nirani

MTB Nagaraja

Kota Srinivasa Poojary

Shashikala Jolle

V Sunil Kumar

Halappa Achar

Araga Gnanendra

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa

B C Nagesh

Munirathna

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 15:30 [IST]