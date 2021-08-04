Karnataka cabinet expansion: Suresh Kumar, Limbavali left out

Will try to bring good budget concerning farmers for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Aug 04: A new council of minister was sworn in today in Karnataka. Several new and old faces made the cut, but many from the previous tenure were dropped.

Those who did not make the cut include Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, R Shankar, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and Laxman Savadi.

In all today 29 ministers took oath of which 7 are from the OBC category, 3 from SC, 1 from ST, 7 Vokkaliga and 8 from the Lingayat community. 1 woman minister was also sworn in today at the Raj Bhavan.

Following the announcement there have been protests in several parts of the state. MLA Anand Mamani who was the deputy speaker during B S Yediyurappa's term has threatened to resign if not made a minister.

R Shankar who too was not included said that it is an unfair decision. The BJP came to power because of us and I was promised a Cabinet berth he said.

