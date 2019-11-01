  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Bypoll 2019: We will win 12 seats, says Siddaramaiah

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: Congress leader Siddaramaiah exuded confidence of the Congress bagging at least 12 seats in the crucial bypoll to be held for 15 seats in Karnataka.

    Siddaramaiah
    Siddaramaiah

    "We will win at least 12 seats in the assembly by-elections, and can even win 15. Karnataka govt is an unholy government and is still short on numbers," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

    On the other hand,Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said it was clear from Maharashtra and Haryana poll results that the Congress is "losing ground" in the country and the outcome will also prove "beneficial" for the BJP to win all the 15 seats in the coming bypolls.

    Karnataka Bypolls 2019: Congress releases first list of 8 candidates

    The BJP along with Shiv Sena has got clear majority, while in Haryana BJP formed the government with the help of Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

    Asked about the impact of election results on the by-elections in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said "the results will be beneficial for us in the bypolls to win all the 15 seats."

    Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December

    More SIDDARAMAIAH News

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah karnataka by polls 2019

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 19:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue