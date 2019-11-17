  • search
    Karnataka Bypoll 2019: Rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj's assets grew by Rs 185 crore in 18 months

    Bengaluru, Nov 17: M T B Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel MLAs who joined the BJP in Karnataka recently, filed his affidavit for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly by-elections to be held on December 5.

    M T B Nagaraj
    M T B Nagaraj

    The Hoskote MLA and state's richest politician has added Rs 185.7 crore in a span of just 18 months. Notably, he made Rs 48 crore of this wealth over six days in August, after he helped the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

    Nagaraj disclosed the net worth of over Rs 1,201 crore, more than 10% compared to the time of the assembly elections. He had declared assets worth Rs 1,015 crore in 2018 elections held just 18 months ago.

    Nagaraj' movable assets saw an increased to 104.53 crore from Rs 419.28 crore the previous year. His wife Shantakumari's movable assets increased by 44.95 crore to 164.34 crore.

    According to the affidavit, his immovable assets include wedding halls an educational institute, and commercial complexes across Bengaluru and 93 parcels of non-agriculture land in Bengaluru's suburbs.

    He owns Prado, Fortuner, Mercedes Benz, Bolero and Land Rover worth Rs 2.54 crore, while his wife has a Porsche worth Rs 1.72 crore.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
