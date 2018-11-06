Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda
Srikanth Kulkarni
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy
L Chandrashekhar
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
J Shantha
V S Ugrappa
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra
Madhu Bangarappa
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda
Dr. Siddaramaiah
  • search

Karnataka By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting to commence shortly, all eyes on Ballari

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 6: It is a prestige test for the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka. Counting of votes in the Karnataka by-polls will begin shortly. By-elections were held for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies on Saturday.

    Karnataka By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting today, prestige test for JD(S)-Cong

    Polling in Karnataka took place on Saturday for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Shivamogga, Mandya and Ramanagara - and two Assembly constituencies - Ballari and Jamkhandi.

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Nov 6, 2018 7:00 AM

    There were 31 candidates in the fray. The contest was mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:54 AM

    By-polls were necessitated after Yeddyurappa from Shivamogga, Sriramalu from Ballari and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) from Mandya resigned as MPs to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:49 AM

    Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly were held following the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda. Ramanagara Assembly seat fell vacant after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy vacated the seat after choosing Channapatna.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:37 AM

    Of the three parliamentary seats, the BJP holds Shivamogga, which is the stronghold of B S Yeddyurappa. Ballari is the bastion of the Reddy brothers, while Mandya is a JD(S) stronghold.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:32 AM

    In Shivamogga, the BJP fielded Yeddyurappa’s son, B Raghavendra and a win here would be a matter of prestige for the BJP.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:25 AM

    The Ballari seats would be a test for the Reddy brothers of the BJP. The party fielded J Shantha, sister of B Sriramulu.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:20 AM

    The battle at Mandya too would be an interesting one. A win for the BJP would be a huge morale booster. However this has been a stronghold of the JD(S) as nearly 70 per cent of the voters are Vokkaligas, a community that has traditionally backed the JD(S).

    Nov 6, 2018 6:15 AM

    In Ramanagara, it is Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of H D Kumaraswamy who was is in the fray. Poll pundits have predicted a virtual walkover for Anita. The BJP had faced a major embarrassment, when its candidate L Chandrashekhar quit the party two days before polling and joined the Congress.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:10 AM

    A big win for the JD(S)-Congress alliance will cement the two parties further.

    Nov 6, 2018 6:05 AM

    In the 2014 LS polls, the BJP had won 17 out of the 23 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 9 and 2 respectively. In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won, 104 out of the 224 seats.

    Read More

    Read more about:

    bjp congress jds karnataka karnataka bypolls 2018 by polls election results

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue