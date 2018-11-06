Karnataka By-Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting to commence shortly, all eyes on Ballari

Bengaluru, Nov 6: It is a prestige test for the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka. Counting of votes in the Karnataka by-polls will begin shortly. By-elections were held for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Polling in Karnataka took place on Saturday for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Shivamogga, Mandya and Ramanagara - and two Assembly constituencies - Ballari and Jamkhandi.

There were 31 candidates in the fray. The contest was mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. By-polls were necessitated after Yeddyurappa from Shivamogga, Sriramalu from Ballari and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) from Mandya resigned as MPs to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May this year. Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly were held following the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda. Ramanagara Assembly seat fell vacant after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy vacated the seat after choosing Channapatna. Of the three parliamentary seats, the BJP holds Shivamogga, which is the stronghold of B S Yeddyurappa. Ballari is the bastion of the Reddy brothers, while Mandya is a JD(S) stronghold. In Shivamogga, the BJP fielded Yeddyurappa’s son, B Raghavendra and a win here would be a matter of prestige for the BJP. The Ballari seats would be a test for the Reddy brothers of the BJP. The party fielded J Shantha, sister of B Sriramulu. The battle at Mandya too would be an interesting one. A win for the BJP would be a huge morale booster. However this has been a stronghold of the JD(S) as nearly 70 per cent of the voters are Vokkaligas, a community that has traditionally backed the JD(S). In Ramanagara, it is Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of H D Kumaraswamy who was is in the fray. Poll pundits have predicted a virtual walkover for Anita. The BJP had faced a major embarrassment, when its candidate L Chandrashekhar quit the party two days before polling and joined the Congress. A big win for the JD(S)-Congress alliance will cement the two parties further. In the 2014 LS polls, the BJP had won 17 out of the 23 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 9 and 2 respectively. In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won, 104 out of the 224 seats.