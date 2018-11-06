Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda60,777
Srikanth Kulkarni36,379
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy54,868
L Chandrashekhar7,627
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa2,99,244
J Shantha1,70,429
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra2,55,963
Madhu Bangarappa2,25,830
Mahima Patel
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda1,69,109
Dr. Siddaramaiah63,397
  • search

Cong candidate Anand Siddu Nyamagouda wins bypoll for Jamakhandi assembly seat

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jamakhandi, Nov 6: Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda, the elder son of the former MLA late Siddu Nymagouda wins Jamakhandi assembly seat.

    The Jamakhandi assembly constituency fell vacant after Siddu, the sitting legislator, died in a car accident in May, days after he was elected to the assembly. A voter-turnout of 81.58 per cent was recorded in the by-polls held on November 3, 2018.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Jamkhandi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka. It is a part of the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency.

    The total number of voters in the constituency are 1,98,957. Amongst the general voters 99,883 are male, 98,929 female and 5 others. The approximate literacy rate is 68%

    In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the INC had won this seat with a margin of 21,152 votes. The Congress Party had secured 37.3% of the total votes. The voter turnout percentage was 74.64% in the 2013 assembly elections.

    The outcome of the elections is expected to have a bearing on the state's political scene with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition calling it a semi-final for the 2019 general elections.

    The BJP has fielded candidates in all five seats and the Congress-JD(S) alliance worked out a seat-sharing arrangement - the Congress is contesting two and the JD(S) three seats.

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue