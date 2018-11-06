Cong candidate Anand Siddu Nyamagouda wins bypoll for Jamakhandi assembly seat

Jamakhandi, Nov 6: Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda, the elder son of the former MLA late Siddu Nymagouda wins Jamakhandi assembly seat.

The Jamakhandi assembly constituency fell vacant after Siddu, the sitting legislator, died in a car accident in May, days after he was elected to the assembly. A voter-turnout of 81.58 per cent was recorded in the by-polls held on November 3, 2018.

Jamkhandi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka. It is a part of the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency.

The total number of voters in the constituency are 1,98,957. Amongst the general voters 99,883 are male, 98,929 female and 5 others. The approximate literacy rate is 68%

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the INC had won this seat with a margin of 21,152 votes. The Congress Party had secured 37.3% of the total votes. The voter turnout percentage was 74.64% in the 2013 assembly elections.

The outcome of the elections is expected to have a bearing on the state's political scene with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition calling it a semi-final for the 2019 general elections.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all five seats and the Congress-JD(S) alliance worked out a seat-sharing arrangement - the Congress is contesting two and the JD(S) three seats.