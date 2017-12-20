Karnataka: Bomb scare in Mysuru, suspicious material sent to forensic laboratory

Bomb hoax threat panicked the people of Mysore and bought the city to stand still on Wednesday. An anonymous call to police control room on threat of bomb was received by control room received call at 8am. News created panic amongst the people in the city.

Mysore Commissioner Dr. A.Subrahmayeshwar Rao ruled out the news of bomb threat and claimed that it was just a power bank. Sixty battery cells and wires detected in the box.

With the help of Dog squad, the Police detected suspicious object near rural bus station in Mysore. Bomb Squad had cordoned the area and found the suspicious object. Suspicious object was immediately taken to People's Park behind Mysore City Bus Station and examined. Later, the suspicious material taken to FSL Laboratory of Mysore.

But still people are apprehensive and unable to trust at the kind of suspicious object was passed and it is bigger in size and doesn't look like power Bank. Police are also trying to trace the anonymous person who called the control room.

OneIndia News