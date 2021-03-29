Karnataka bans parties, rallies for 15 days amid Covid-19 spike

Take 'monogamy test': K'taka Health Minister K Sudhakar calls for probe into personal lives of all 225 MLAs

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 29: The Karnataka government on Monday banned all protests and rallies for the next 15 days amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask," said Karnataka Government.

"We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it said.

The government also constituted a panel to review the situation and take action to control the rise in infections.

Reportedly, a coordination committee of eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner, administrator and officials, has been formed.

After a gap of four months, Karnataka logged over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.87 lakh and the toll to 12,504 ON Sunday.

The state had last reported over 3,000 fresh cases on November 5, 2020, with 3,156 cases.