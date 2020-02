Karnataka bandh today: Govt for Kannadigas, have initiated measures to implement report, says CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet as the 12-hour Karnataka bandh call by several pro-Kannada organisations outfits demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state.

Meanwhiel, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday met the protesting leaders and said the government had initiated measures to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report.

"Government always stood for Kannada and Kannadigas and initiated measures to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report," said Yediyurappa.

Pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty has been kept under house arrest.

There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. However, the district administration is allowed to take the decision on holiday depending upon the situation in the respective districts.

Karnataka bandh today: What is open, what is closed

BU postpones PG exams

In view of the bandh, the Bangalore University has postponed all the post-graduate examinations scheduled for February 13 (Thursday).

The bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, are supporting the bandh.

Govt open for talks

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the organisations not to cause any inconvenience to the general public as he asserted his government was always pro-Kannada.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," said Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses.