Karnataka assembly polls: Congress to roll out red carpet for Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Congress is planning a major rally in honour of Rahul Gandhi who is set to be elevated as the Congress president later this month. One of Rahul Gandhi's first stops post his elevation would be Karnataka, one of the few states that the Congress is in power.

Following a high level meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, it was decided that there would be a rally taken out in all the 103 constituencies that the party lost in the 2013 elections.

Siddaramaiah would kick-start the Sadhana Yatra from December 13 onwards. During the high level meeting, the leaders suggested that the yatra must comprise a bus with 50 leaders including the CM and the Karnataka Congress chief, Dr. G Parameshwar.

OneIndia News