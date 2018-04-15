Karnataka assembly elections: Congress releases list of candidates

The Congress on Sunday released its list of candidates in the high-stakes elections in Karnataka next month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency this elections.

Congress MLA NA Haris from Shanti Nagar has not been given a ticket. A month before, his son Mohammad Nalapad, was arrested in connection with an assault case.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Congress said,''The grand old party took to Twitter and released its full list of candidates. "The Indian National Congress has selected these candidates for the election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka."

Earlier on April 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released the first list of 72 candidates for the crucial Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The announcement of the names was made by Union Minister JP Nadda.

The elections to the 225-seat assembly in Karnataka are scheduled for May 12. Counting of votes will take place three days later. VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.

