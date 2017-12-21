Karnataka assembly elections: AAP yet to take a call on contesting 2018 polls

Karnataka elections 2017 : AAP contemplating its approach says Sanjay Singh, Watch | Oneindia News

As the race for Karnataka assembly elections 2017 hots up, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is contemplating its approach to the poll. While the party debuted in 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka, it failed to open its account with abysmal performances across constituencies. This time around, the AAP intends to study ground realities before taking the plunge.

"The suggestions of local AAP leaders have been taken. A report will be compiled and sent to the party's political affairs committee. The final decision will lie with the PAC," said Sanjay Singh, National spokesperson, AAP unwilling to commit on whether the party would contest the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka.

The AAP- in the run up to the 2013 assembly elections- had run massive membership drives and campaigns. The party had chosen activists, writers, social workers as its candidates and hoped to create a wave in Karnataka politics. The results of the election had come as a massive blow to the party that failed to open its account in any of the 224 constituencies.

Local leaders, after assessing ground realities, will now compile a report on the party's winnability. The PAC that includes Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Dr Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Atishi Marlena, Sadhu Singh, Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak will take the final call on whether the AAP will contest the Karnataka elections.

Karnataka assembly election is expected to be a three-cornered contest with the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP led by B S Yeddyurappa and the JD(S) led by H D Kumaraswamy already indulging in aggressive campaigning.

OneIndia News